SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A lot of kids are looking for something to do this summer—and why not give Tim Jordan—at Savannah High.

For the 26th year, Jordan opened the doors to Savannah High for his Hoop School Basketball Camp.

Kids get a chance to learn the fundamentals of the game—such as ball handling, shooting, defense, rebounding and more.

Camp is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Jordan had this to say on keeping camp going all these years.

“With an emphasis on fun because we want them to have some fun when they are learning some of the basics of basketball,” said Jordan. “Cause a lot of guys don’t teach that these days. They like to just throw the ball out there and let the kids just play. So we try to teach them some fundamentals. Now one thing Corey I will guarantee parents when their kids leave my camp at the end of week, is they will not be ready for the NBA or WNBA. I promise them that, but they will have some fun and learn a lot about basketball.