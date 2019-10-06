Tigers’ win streak snapped in tight road loss to Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.c. (WSAV) – Savannah State’s upset bid fell short as the Tigers let a 12-point lead slip away in the second half and dropped a road contest to Charleston Southern 24-19.

The Tigers, who came into the game riding a three-game win streak, dominated the first half with a 3-turnover performance from the defense. The offense tacked on 16 points to give Savannah State a 16-7 lead headed into halftime.

In the second half, Savannah State’s offense was held to three points and the Charleston Southern offense rattled off 17 unanswered points to come away with the win.

Savannah State (3-2, 2-0) has two more road stops before returning home to play Albany State on October 26th. The Tigers will play at Alcorn State next weekend and Clark-Atlanta on October 19th.