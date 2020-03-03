Tigers survive and advance to second round of SIAC tournament

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WSAV) – Appearing in its first-ever SIAC tournament, the Savannah State men’s basketball team shut down Spring Hill’s offense and advanced to the second round with a 79-66 win Monday afternoon.

“They did what I asked them to do — play defense,” Tigers’ head coach Horace Broadnax said. “The last time we played Spring Hill, they really killed us on the glass. Guys played good defense, got some second chance shots. For the most part, we were able to take away some of their strong weapons.”

The Tigers forced 13 turnovers and held Spring Hill to just 20% from three-point range enroute to the double-digit win.

Savannah State’s Marcus Scott led all scorers with 23 points — marking the ninth time he’s scored 20+ points this season.

“The number one thing I wanted to do today was win,” Scott said. “It’s a big time of the year for us, so I made sure to work hard and came in with the mindset to win.”

The Tigers (11-12, 11-9) have a tough test against 1-seed Miles College in the second round Wednesday. Savannah State fell to Miles College 65-56 in the lone meeting of the two teams this season. Tiger’s leading scorer Adrian Bonds did not play in the mid-February matchup, but is expected to play in Wednesday’s game. Tip-off from the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center is set for 3:15 p.m. The winner will advance to Friday’s semifinal game.