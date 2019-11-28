Tigers stay undefeated rolling into conference play

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You couldn’t ask for a much better start to a game. The Savannah State women’s basketball team jumped out to a 11-0 lead and never trailed in a 78-73 win over Allen University Wednesday afternoon.

Allen pulled within two points of the Tigers in the second half, but the Savannah State defense clamped down in the final minutes to prevent the comeback.

“I was pleased with the way the bench stepped forward when Allen started making shots which is a strength of their shooting a three ball and getting to the basket,” Coach Cedric Baker said. “Pleased with communication on the floor and playing solid defense and coming away with a victory.”

Sophomore guard Le’Andrea Gillis finished with 19 points — the third time she’s lead the team in scoring this year.

“I feel like I din’t have the year that I wanted to have last year,” Gillis said. “I made it my goal this year to work hard and push myself to get better each and every day and I feel like that’s paying off.”

After just three regular season games, the Tigers will face its first SIAC conference play Saturday.

“We want to make our presence felt right away and winning a championship is the standard right away,” Baker explained. We are familiar [with the SIAC] from a coaching standpoint because I coached previously at Benedict College. But it”s different team, different time of day we definteely want to make our presence felt right off against Kentucky State.”

The Tigers home game against Kentucky State tips off at 1 p.m.