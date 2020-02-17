Tigers kick off spring practice eager to ‘Dominate 2020’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Football is back on The Marsh! The Savannah State Tigers football team took the field Monday morning to officially kick off spring practice.

Head coach Shawn Quinn said this year is all about ‘dominating 2020’ — it applies to the weight room, classroom, football field, and everywhere in between. Quinn said, even before taking the field Monday, his guys were embracing the new motto.

“Culturally it is different now and by that I mean you go in there and you don’t have to prod them to work,” Quinn explained.

The Tigers lost 14 seniors and one grad student from last year’s team. Quinn hopes spring practice sessions will show him who stands out as a leader.

“I told them ‘We have a lot of Indians but we need more chiefs and to develop some more leadership,” head coach Shawn Quinn said. “That’s the biggest challenge for us this spring because we had some good seniors — not a lot but they did a good job. What I hope is to build off last year’s success and understand what it took to get last year’s success.”

2019 was good to the Tigers. After dropping down to NCAA Division 2, Savannah State went undefeated in its new conference and finished the season at 7-3. Quinn said his guys are eager to prove to people that last year’s remarkable turnaround wasn’t a flash in the pan.

“We have to work even harder we have bigger targets and bigger goals now,” Quinn added. “I told them the secret is in the sauce and our sauce is working harder.”

The Tigers will have 13 more spring practices before the annual ‘Blue & Orange Spring Game’ on March 11th.