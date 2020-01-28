Tigers honor Kobe, pick up crucial conference wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State men’s and women’s basketball ball teams joined hundreds of athletes around the country by honoring the late Kobe Bryant Monday night.

With quotes like “Mamba 4 Life” and “Legends never die” written on some of the players’ shoes, both teams earned blowout conference wins over Paine College.

The women’s team, lead by 24 points from Ta’Kyla Austin, officially hit double-digit wins for the 2019-20 season with a 81-61 win over the Lions. Amari Heard wrote the famous Kobe Bryant line “You asked for my hustle, I gave you my heart” on her shoes before dropping 12 points in the Tigers’ win.

“I looked up to Kobe since I was playing basketball,” Heard explained. “When I found out [about his passing], it really hurt me so I tried to do my part to dedicate to him. It’s still shocking, I still check my phone everyday like it’s a nightmare I’m going to wake up from.”

The men’s team downed Paine 81-57 to pick up its fourth-straight conference win. Fresh off a 29-point performance in the Tigers’ double-overtime win, freshman Marcus Scott led all scorers with 25 points Monday night.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott will talk about Kobe Bryant’s legacy with Savannah State men’s basketball head coach Horace Broadnax Tuesday night on the latest edition of the Horace Broadnax Show.