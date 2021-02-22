Tigers dominate 2nd half, run by Fort Valley State for fourth straight win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite trailing by 11 points midway through the first half, the Savannah State women’s basketball team didn’t panic. Instead, they chipped away at Fort Valley’s lead and used an overwhelming second-half performance to grab the lead and eventually pull away in a 81-59 win Monday night.

“We aren’t the type of team to be down like that so easily,” junior Azhana Maxwell explained after the game. “Sometimes someone has to take the initiative to get the team rolling and get some momentum. I felt like it was my time to get the team going and get that spark.”

Maxwell certainly provided a boost her team desperately needed. The guard dropped 27 points, tying her career-high, and helped Savannah State outscore Fort Valley State 45-19 in the second half.

“We don’t have a problem scoring the basketball,” head coach Cedric Baker said. “They like seeing it go through the hoop and, once they saw it go through a couple times, I definitely felt like it gave us that energy and that enthusiasm to get Fort Valley back on their heels a little bit.”

Savannah State (4-1) will carry its four game win streak to Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday when the Tigers take on Benedict College at 6 p.m. The Tigers will return home to play its regular season finale Sunday afternoon when they host Allen University at 2 p.m.