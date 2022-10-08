Savannah State closes homecoming on a high note, picking up a 28-14 win against Virginia University-Lynchburg (VUL).

The big play that swung the momentum in Savannah State’s favor came in the third quarter with the game tied 7-7. Marlon Jackson, a big 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end for Savannah State, blocked a punt and set the Tigers up in the red zone.

Inside the red zone, Jadon Adams and the offense went to work. After a couple of rush attempts, Adams capped off the drive with a 1-yard quarterback into the endzone. Savannah State took a 14-7 and never looked back.