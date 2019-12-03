Tigers basketball splits doubleheader with Central State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State women’s basketball team used late-game heroics to pull off a 69-65 win, while the men’s team fell to Central State 85-68.

Women’s Basketball: Savannah State 69, Central State 65

Azhana Maxwell hit the go-ahead basket with less than a minute left and the Tigers defense clamped down to ensure a win Monday night at Tiger Arena.

“Every shot I take I’m confident and I’m sure my teammates feel the same way,” Maxwell said when asked about clutch basket. “I’m sure my teammates feel the same way. No matter what position we are in take the shot especially if it’s a good shot.”

Monday night marked the first SIAC win for the Tigers. “Always feels good to get the monkey off your back and get a conference win to even things up,” head coach Cedric Baker said. “We lost our first game to Kentucky State but I knew if we came out, managed the game with time and situation that we could definitely come out with a victory.”

Le’Andrea Gillis, who led the team with 21 points, notched her fifth straight game in double-digit scoring.

The Tigers have an extended break before its next conference game. Savannah State tips off against Lemoyne-Owen on Saturday, December 14th at 5:30 p.m. (CT)

Men’s Basketball: Savannah State 68, Central State 85

Visiting Central State jumped out to a 14-3 lead and never trailed as the Marauders picked up its first conference win.

Adrian Bonds led Savannah State with 17 points on the night, but the Tigers didn’t help themselves on offense with 17 turnovers.

Savannah State moves to 1-1 in conference play and will face Claflin University on the road Friday night.