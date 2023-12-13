NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany Hayes is retiring from the WNBA after 11 seasons.

The 34-year-old guard made the announcement on the “Counted Me Out” podcast.

Hayes played college ball at Connecticut and won national titles in 2009 and 2010 while playing for coach Geno Auriemma before being selected 14th in the 2012 WNBA draft. She played 10 seasons with the Atlanta Dream before being traded and playing one season for the Connecticut Sun.

“We are so grateful for the season we had with Tip,” Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White said in a statement. “She is the ultimate competitor and professional. She plays with passion, toughness, competes on both ends and leaves it all on the floor.”

Hayes averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in her career . Along the way, she earned All-WNBA First Team (2018), WNBA All-Defensive Second Team (2018), WNBA All-Rookie Team (2012) and WNBA All-Star (2017) honors. Last season, she started all 40 games and averaged 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Now, she’s ready for change.

“It’s a lot of things,” the 5-foot-10 Hayes said on the podcast. “I really feel like I’m older now. I’ve got a lot of stuff that I really always wanted to get into, but I’m so busy because I’m playing year-round. … Plus my body, playing 11 seasons straight with no breaks, every year, two seasons in a year every time — that’s a lot.”

Hayes said she could continue playing overseas in the future. She currently plays in China and averages 24.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.0 steals per game for the Shanghai Swordfish of the WBCA.

