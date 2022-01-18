SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tickets have now gone on sale for the Club Car Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour event that comes to The Landings Club on Skidaway Island each year.
This year’s Club Car will be the fifth annual tournament and is set to run from March 28 to April 3 at the Deer Creek course.
Tickets start at $10 and kids under the age of 18 are allowed in free if they are with a ticketed adult. You can purchase those tickets on the tournament website.
Customers can buy single day passes or tickets for the whole tournament, as well as different levels of VIP access.
Adam Svensson won the 2021 Club Car Championship by defeating Max McGreevy in a playoff at the end of the 54-hole tournament. Armstrong State graduate Shad Tuten tied for third at 16-under, just a stroke off the pace set by McGreevy and Svensson.
Tickets on sale for Club Car Championship
