SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week’s Thursday Blitz Countdown is another two-man show between sports director Andrew Goldstein and Calvin Wilson of Explosive Sports Training!



The battle for region titles is quickly approaching, and there are a couple surprising teams in contention for those coveted trophies. Calvin and Andrew break down some of those squads, while also giving their thoughts on the top performers of the last week.



Come through and get your weekly helping of Countdown!



0:00-3:24 All three of our top games from Week 9 finished with one-score deficits! Wayne and New Hampstead go to overtime, Beaufort Academy secures a marquee win and Pierce County completes a comeback.



3:24-6:44 Which area region battle is the most interesting one on the board? Calvin opts for a race for third place, while Andrew has his eye on an insurgent team looking to take a region title from an established powerhouse.



6:44-10:10 We have our first repeat Performer of the Week! Who is it? Well, you’re gonna have to watch to find that out!



10:10-17:12 Andrew and Calvin make their picks for the five best games of Week 10! Second-to-last week of the regular season in South Carolina and third-to-last in Georgia…how does everything shake out?

