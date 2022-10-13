(WSAV) – This week’s show traded a full-size rental for a lean sports car!



It’s just Corey Howard and Andrew Goldstein on the desk for this week’s show as we run through everything you need to know for Week 9 of the high school football season.



Although we do not have a Game of the Week this Friday because of the Georgia senate debate between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock, we will have a Friday Night Blitz highlights show that airs during the 11 p.m. news as per usual.



Here’s the rundown for this week’s show:



0:00-3:36 We review the best three games of last week, including a massive win for Hilton Head Christian, a haymaker from Appling County and a Savannah smackdown between Johnson and Savannah Christian.



3:36-7:01 During our Game of the Week, Thomas Heyward sustained so many injuries that they very nearly did not have enough players to field a full team. Thankfully they were able to get through the game, but we’re now at the point of the year where injuries are starting to take a toll on everyone. How can teams keep players healthy and manage the injuries they have?



7:01-10:20 Our Performers of the Week get crowned. A quarterback from the Lowcountry, a top recruit in the Class of 2025 and an entire offensive line all earn accolades from the show.



10:20-16:26 We count down the top five games of the week to come! Somehow, New Hampstead always finds itself in must-watch matchups…