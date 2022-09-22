(WSAV) – We’re about to be halfway done with the regular season! How the heck did that happen?



While you ponder that question, please enjoy our latest episode of Thursday Blitz Countdown starring sports director Andrew Goldstein, weekend sports anchor Corey Howard and Travis Jaudon of Prep Sports Report and Connect Savannah.



It’s rivalry week, with Glynn-Brunswick, South Effingham-Effingham County, and Game of the Week all falling on the same week. Lots of talk about that in this show!



Here’s the rundown:



0:00-4:00: The three biggest games of last week, recapped! Richmond Hill pulls out a wild overtime win, Wayne County makes a statement and Bryan County continues one of the biggest turnaround stories in all of South Georgia.



4:01-7:27: What’s the best rivalry in our viewing area that’s NOT Christian-Calvary? Our panelists duke it out.



7:28-10:50: Our three performers of the week include a quarterback lighting it up in the Lowcountry, a top running back on a bounce-back team and perhaps the best kicker in our area.



10:51-17:06: Three big rivalry games this week. Corey, Andrew and Travis break down all of them and make their picks. You can @ us about them at @AndyGold24, @choward_media and @JaudonSports.