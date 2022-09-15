SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Another week, another installment of the Countdown!



Corey Howard, Calvin Wilson and Andrew Goldstein team up once again to bring you everything you need to know about what went down in Week 4 and what to expect in Week 5.



Here’s the rundown for this week’s show:



(0:00-3:12): The guys break down the best three games of the previous week, including a clash of top teams in Waycross and a bounce-back performance for the Metter Tigers.



(3:13-5:55): We have almost a dozen teams in our viewing area that are unbeaten through four weeks. Each of our panelists talk about their favorite one, breaking down what makes them so special and whether they can keep it up.



(5:55-8:59): Our performers of the week go to: South Effingham’s offensive line, Savannah Christian QB Paulus Zittrauer and Richmond Hill WR/DB Ravon Grant, who has just earned himself an invite to the WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!



(9:00-15:20): The five best games of Week 5! Private schools clash in Savannah! Is Swainsboro the best team in its class? Beaufort and May River are going at it again! Such fun.