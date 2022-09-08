SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Welcome back to another episode of Thursday Blitz Countdown!



No Corey Howard for this one, but sports director Andrew Goldstein is still piloting the ship, joined by Karl DeMasi of Prep Sports Report.



Our two hosts break down everything you need to know about the week that was in high school football and what’s coming up on Friday. Here’s the show rundown:





0:00-3:41: A look back at the three best games of last week. Is Calvary Day a state title contender? How could a 28-0 Benedictine win have been even better? And is Metter in trouble at all after starting 1-2?



3:50-6:07: Andrew and Karl give their picks for the most impressive teams through three games. Who did they choose?



6:16-8:53: Time to name our performers of the week! Two of the three came from Georgia, but our Blitz Border Bowl invitee is from South Carolina. Who’s going to be playing in our annual interstate all-star game?



9:16-14:12: Our picks for the top five games of Week 4, including our Game of the Week, John Paul II vs. Memorial Day! All of our panelists were wrong about last week’s CW game; will that change this time?