(WSAV) – The last week of the regular season in Georgia and the first week of the post season in South Carolina are here!

Your WSAV’s sports crew, Andrew Goldstein, Corey Howard, and guest Calvin Wilson, breakdown this week game and discuss who could make a championship run. The crew will also reveal the WSAV Performers of the Week and give out and an invitation to the Blitz Boarder Bowl.

0:00-3:29 Country Day continues their dominance and remain undefeat after beating Johnson. Beaufort pulls out an impressive in last week’s WSAV Game of the Week against Hanahan. Plus, Beaufort Academy tops Bethesda Academy in a close game!

3:30-7:19 How many teams for our local area can make it to the state championship? Our panelists weigh in.

7:20-11:11 Another three Performers of the Week get inducted into the club! This slate includes one group as a whole, the big guys who often fly under the radar.

11:12-19:46 The panel breaks down the five best games of Week 12, including Effingham at Brunswick, our Game of the Week!