(WSAV) – The second-to-last week of the regular season in Georgia and the last week of the regular season in South Carolina are simultaneously upon us!



Sports director Andrew Goldstein is joined by weekend sports anchor Corey Howard and Travis Jaudon of Prep Sports Report/Connect Savannah to break everything down: the primetime matchups, the performers of the week and the best coaches up to this point in the season.



Here’s what we’ve got for y’all:



0:00-4:04 Appling secures a solid lead in their region, McIntosh continues its impressive winning streak and Benedictine proves that it’s still top dog. The three best games of Week 10, broken down to the nth degree!



4:04-7:41 Who earns Coach of the Year honors in our area if we had to give the award out right now? Our panelists weigh in.



7:41-11:05 Another three Performers of the Week get inducted into the club! This slate includes possibly the single best performance we saw from a quarterback all season.



11:05-19:07 The panel breaks down the five best games of Week 11, including Hanahan-Beaufort, our Game of the Week!