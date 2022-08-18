SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2022 high school football season is right around the corner, and your WSAV sports panel is ready to break down all the week one action.

This week, the crew discussed what’s new coming into 2022 with district realignments, took a look at the potential breakout of players in the local area, and broke down our top five games of the week.

You can catch the full episode of the Thursday Blitz Countdown right here on our website or at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday on WSAV-CW.

The WSAV Live Game of the Week will feature Class 4A state champs in Benedictine taking on Herschel V. Jenkins High School. You can watch 3+ hours of live high school football Friday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. WSAV-CW.