Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Week 4

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Thursday Blitz Countdown is back for the fourth installment of the 2021 season and, boy, do we have a lot to talk about!
A Lowcountry powerhouse put a Savannah blue-blood on the ropes, a Chatham County public school seems to be soaring to new heights, and the area’s most explosive rushing attack may be preparing for its toughest challenge yet!
Here is what you can expect to hear this week from WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein, weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete, and Explosive Sports Training’s Calvin Wilson:
- Recapping three games from last Friday (Benedictine @ Beaufot, Richmond Hill @ Burke County, and Swainsboro @ Statesboro)
- Does New Hampstead have what it takes to compete with Benedictine for the region crown?
- Athlete of the Week segment on St. Vincent’s freshman golfer Kate Barber
- Performances of the Week (New Hampstead TE Kaden Sonnabend, Beaufort QB Tyler Hale, and Calvary Day QB Jake Merklinger)
- Previewing our Top 5 matchups for this Friday night (New Hampstead @ Brunswick, North Oconee @ Benedictine, Calvary Day @ North Cobb Christian, Wade Hampton @ May River, and Metter @ Savannah Country Day)