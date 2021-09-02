Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Week 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Thursday Blitz Countdown crew is back for another episode! Week 2 is in the books and we are starting to get a better idea of what our area teams are made of.
Here is this week’s rundown:
- Recap a trio of Week 1 games (Benedictine vs. Columbus, May River vs. Hartsville, and MCA vs. Brunswick)
- Which defense has impressed you the most so far this season??
- Athletes of the Week: St. Andrews’ Justus Knapp and Jonathan Rickert
- Performances of the Week (Calvary Day running back Donovan Johnson, May River quarterback Garvin Douglas, and Islands defensive back Langston Lewis)
- This week’s Top 5 games