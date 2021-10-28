Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 9

(WSAV) – We are coming down to the wire!

With just two weeks left in the Georgia high school regular season and one week left in the South Carolina high school regular season, our panel reconvenes to talk about the most important football storylines to keep an eye on.

Today, we recap three notable matchups from last Friday night, discuss potential playoff sleepers, hand out performance of the week awards to three newcomers, and preview the Top-5 games for this coming Friday night.

Our WSAV Blitz Live Game of the Week takes us to Bulloch County, where Southeast Bulloch looks to keep its region championship hopes alive with a win against Windsor Forest.

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and veteran reporter Andrew Davis will be on the call starting at 7:30 p.m. on the CW.

This game is the second-to-last Game of the Week; there will be one more on Nov. 5 before the GHSA playoffs begin the following week.