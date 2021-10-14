Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 8

(WSAV) – It is time for the unofficial official ‘rivalry week’ here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Not only are a couple big-time rivals meeting on the gridiron Friday night, but there are massive region championship implications on the line with these games too!

Our crew breaks down all the massive matchups you need to be paying attention too and takes a look back on some of the most notable games from last week. Plus, we hand out three ‘Performance of the Week’ awards, discuss a couple frontrunners for the Finnochiaro Award, and more.

Here is this week’s rundown

Recapping three notable games from last week (Liberty County @ Windsor Forest, Brunswick @ Statesboro, and Effingham County @ Richmond Hill)

Our panel each picks one player to keep an eye on as a favorite to win the Finnochiaro Award, given to the top high school football player in Chatham County

Athlete(s) of the Week story on a dynamic Hilton Head High volleyball duo

Performance of the Week awards (Benedictine athlete Justin Thomas, May River quarterback Garvin Douglas, and the entire Brunswick offensive line)

Top 5 Games for this Friday (Bluffton @ Hilton Head, New Hampstead @ Islands, Tattnall County @ Appling County, Savannah Christian @ Calvary Day, and May River @ Beaufort)

Our Live Game of the Week features Beaufort vs. May River in a battle of two Lowcountry powerhouses! You can catch the full game starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday night on the WSAV-CW. Sports director Andrew Goldstein will be joined on the call by WSAV reporter and Lowcountry football expert Andrew Davis.