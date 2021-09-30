Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 7

(WSAV) – Did we just see one of the best WSAV Blitz Live Games of the Week ever?!
The Thursday Blitz Countdown crew of Andrew Goldstein, Connor DelPrete and Calvin Wilson are back to recap an all-timer between Benedictine and Ware County. Plus, Brunswick is taking home the city championship after taking down Glynn Academy for the second year in a row.
After we recap these two great matchups, the guys dive into performances of the week, our Top 5 games for this upcoming Friday and how Chad Lunsford’s departure at Georgia Southern could affect recruiting in the Coastal Empire.
Here is this week’s rundown:
- Recapping Benedictine vs. Ware County and Brunswick vs. Glynn Academy
- As a recruit, what are the pros and cons of going to Georgia Southern amidst a national head coaching search
- Athlete(s) of the Week featuring Calvary Day School’s flag football team
- Performances of the Week (Benedictine QB Holden Geriner, Richmond Hill star Tommy Bliss and Wade Hampton QB Jamian Risher)
- Previewing our Top 5 Games of the Week (Richmond Hill at Statesboro, Wade Hampton at Silver Bluff, Beaufort Academy at Hilton Head Prep, Benedictine at Burke County and Stratford Academy at Calvary Day)