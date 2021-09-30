Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 7

(WSAV) – Did we just see one of the best WSAV Blitz Live Games of the Week ever?!

The Thursday Blitz Countdown crew of Andrew Goldstein, Connor DelPrete and Calvin Wilson are back to recap an all-timer between Benedictine and Ware County. Plus, Brunswick is taking home the city championship after taking down Glynn Academy for the second year in a row.

After we recap these two great matchups, the guys dive into performances of the week, our Top 5 games for this upcoming Friday and how Chad Lunsford’s departure at Georgia Southern could affect recruiting in the Coastal Empire.

Here is this week’s rundown: