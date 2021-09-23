Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 6

(WSAV) – It’s time for region play! We’ve hit that point in the season where, for most teams, games will start counting for region standings and playoff seeding. Our four-person crew is back to break down some of the wild results they saw from last Friday night, hand out performance of the week awards and discuss this Friday night’s intriguing matchups.
Here is this week’s rundown:
- Recap a trio of last week’s games (Wade Hampton @ Bluffton, Liberty County @ Statesboro and Windsor Forest vs. Beach
- The crew picks one region matchup as ‘must-see’ TV
- Athlete of the Week featuring Liberty County discus and shot put star Leia Williams
- Performances of the Week (Hilton Head Christian QB Jace Blackshear, Whale Branch RB Joseph Hicks and Statesboro RB Jaylin Mikell)
- Breakdown our Top 5 games of the week (Effingham County vs. South Effingham, Brunswick vs. Glynn Academy, Hilton Head vs. Wade Hampton, Beaufort Academy vs. Thomas Heyward and Benedictine vs. Ware County)