Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Thursday Blitz Countdown is back, with an added guest, as we get ready for another week of high school football. Our panel needed some reinforcements, so we brought in ESPN’s P.J. Zucco for his first TBC appearance of the 2021 season.

On this episode, the panel discusses what we learned from a trio of notable matchups last Friday night. Plus, we give out awards for Performance of the Week, show some love to three Lowcountry teams, and preview our Top 5 games from this upcoming Friday’s slate.

Here is this week’s rundown:

Recap a trio of last week’s games (New Hampstead @ Brunswick, Wade Hampton @ May River and Metter @ Savannah Country Day)

Pick a Lowcountry team and explain what makes them so exciting to watch

Athlete of the Week segment on Jenkins’ punter Michael Becton

Performers of the Week (Benedictine’s Justin Thomas, Bluffton’s Max Vonhohenstraeten and Metter’s entire offensive line)

Top 5 matchups for this Friday night (Tattnall Square Academy @ Savannah Country Day, Hilton Head Prep @ Thomas Heyward, Wade Hampton @ Bluffton, Islands @ Brunswick and Beach vs. Windsor Forest)

This week, the Friday Night Blitz Live Game of the Week will be in Savannah, as Beach takes on Windsor Forest at Memorial Stadium. Catch it live on WSAV-CW or wsav.com starting at 7:15 p.m. Friday night.