Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the regular season draws to a close in Georgia, the playoffs are heating up in South Carolina. Andrew Goldstein and Calvin Wilson sit down to talk about the games that will decide the remaining region titles in the Peach State as well as which teams could be sleepers in 2022.



Then, the TBC team turns its attention to the Lowcountry, where multiple South Carolina powerhouses have tough first-round matchups.



Andrew and Calvin will reunite on Friday night in Pierce County, where the Bears hope to retain their region championship by taking down undefeated Appling County in our Game of the Week. Kickoff time for that game is 7:30 p.m. on WSAV.



Traditionally, Thursday Blitz Countdown has ended on the last week of the regular season. However, this year there are going to be TBC episodes up to round two of the GHSA playoffs and round three of the SCHSL playoffs. Join us again next week at 10:30 p.m. on the CW!



