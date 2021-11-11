Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 10

(WSAV) – The crew is back and better than ever! After a one week break, Connor DelPrete rejoins the Thursday Blitz Countdown cast of sports director Andrew Goldstein and analyst Calvin Wilson to preview our area playoff matchups.
All of our area Georgia teams are just hours away from kicking off the first round of the playoffs, while our area South Carolina teams still alive are trying to advance past the second round Friday.
Here is this week’s rundown:
- Recapping three notable games from last Friday (Brunswick at Effingham County, Savannah Christian at Savannah Country Day and Appling County at Pierce County)
- Do you think there should be changes to the playoff formats in Georgia and South Carolina?
- Athlete(s) of the Week: The Benedictine “Raider Team”
- Performances of the Week (Hilton Head Christian’s Riley Shinn, Savannah Country Day’s Barry Kleinpeter and Pierce County’s D.J. Bell)
- Looking ahead to five notable playoff games (Long County at Southeast Bulloch, Whale Branch at Lake View, Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian, Terrell County at ECI and Thomas County Central at Benedictine