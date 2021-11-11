Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 6, Episode 10

(WSAV) – The crew is back and better than ever! After a one week break, Connor DelPrete rejoins the Thursday Blitz Countdown cast of sports director Andrew Goldstein and analyst Calvin Wilson to preview our area playoff matchups.

All of our area Georgia teams are just hours away from kicking off the first round of the playoffs, while our area South Carolina teams still alive are trying to advance past the second round Friday.

Here is this week’s rundown: