(WSAV) – The Thursday Blitz Countdown is back as hit the mid-way point of the 2020 high school football season.

In this week’s episode, we recap Ware County’s win over Benedictine on live TV, talk about some of the best players we’ve seen in person, discuss South Carolina high school football with Justin Jarrett of LowcoSports, hand out awards for top performers, and take a look at 5 games to keep an eye on tomorrow night.