STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Saturday brought on plenty of emotions for the Georgia Southern football team and its fan base. From the excitement of kicking off the 2020 season, to the shock of falling behind to FCS school Campbell and eventual relief once the Eagles narrowly beat the Camels 27-26.

For Savannah native and former Memorial Day School standout Brian Miller, one emotion in particular came to mind: thankful.