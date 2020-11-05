Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 5, Week 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A couple of gutsy performances from Savannah private school quarterbacks lead this week’s episode of the Thursday Blitz Countdown.

In this week’s episode, our high school football panel recaps last week’s slate of games, former high school players we’d like to see joins the WSAV Blitz Live Game of the Week broadcast, feature Islands’ defensive end Damonte Smith, and more!

Looking for a way to listen to it in the car? We’ve got the countdown in our latest episode of the WSAV NOW Sports podcast here.