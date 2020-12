SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Well…it’s here. You are watching the final episode of the Thursday Blitz Countdown for 2020. It’s been a wild football season and we appreciate you being there with us for every step of the way.

This week, our crew discusses the GHSA first round playoff results, officially picks the winners of Coach and Player of the Year, and previews the most intriguing second round matchups involving our area teams!