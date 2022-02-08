Three Southeast Bulloch football athletes sign to college

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a day for celebration in Brooklet as Khristian Clark, J.R. Raub and Enosh McMillan all signed to colleges.



Clark is going to Savannah State as one of 19 recruits from a 912 area code going to The Marsh. As the Yellowjackets’ starting quarterback, Clark racked up 1,177 passing yards to go with 646 rushing yards. He had 20 total touchdowns.

Love going to signing days because of moments like this.@KhristianClark1 of @SEBHSAthletics getting some love for his family as he signs with @SavStateTigers.



“Today is the chance of a lifetime,” Clark said. “Savannah State is really the culture I’m looking for, it has a tradition and I feel like I can win if I play there.”

Raub, an offensive and defensive lineman, will played a key role in holding his units accountable this year. During his speech thanking people for coming to his signing, he addressed the offensive line directly, telling them, “you know what’s expected of you.” Raub will be a preferred walk-on at The Citadel with a goal of joining the military after graduation.



“Men in my family have always joined the service, you’re supposed to earn your place, and that’s how you do it you join the service,” Raub said. “The Citadel will put me in the place I need to be. I could come out of there with rank as an officer.”



Enosh McMillan was a lockdown corner, prompting opposing quarterbacks to throw the ball away from his side of the field. He hopes to continue that trend at Georgia Military College.



“It just reminds me of Southeast Bulloch,” McMillan said. “It feels like home.”



All three players were part of a special season in Brooklet, one in which the Yellowjackets won their first playoff game in 48 years.