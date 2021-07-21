Three Savannah golfers in contention at first-ever Sam Burns Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Athletes get an extra sense of pride when they play in front of a home crowd and it’s seemed to work wonders for a group of Savannah golfers’ game.

Three area golfers, led by Savannah Country Day star Reed Lotter, sit within the Top 5 of their respective divisions after two rounds of the Sam Burns Classic at The Landings Club in Savannah.

In the male division, Lotter fired a 3-under second round and sits tied for first at 7-under on the tournament. In the female division Savannah native Kate Barber is solo fourth at 1-under and Savannah Christian standout Mary Miller is right behind her in fifth place with a score of 1-over.

The winner of the male division will play in the 2022 Club Car Championship — a Korn Ferry Tour event also held at The Landings Club annually. Lotter earned a sponsor’s exemption to the Tour event last year, but could play his way into another professional start with a good final round at his home course Thursday.

“It definitely is a huge advantage being able to sleep in your bed and you know the course, but I think there’s some added pressure too because everyone expects you to do well,” Lotter explained. “I put that same pressure on myself — I want to do well. At the same time, it’s just golf. It’s one shot at a time, just like the Korn Ferry Tour, and you take it from there.”

The following are area golfers' tee times for Thursday's final round: