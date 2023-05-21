(WSAV) – More than 20 professional and college athletes return home during the summer break to help the next generation, as a series of football camps pop up in South Carolina and Georgia.
27:17 THE FACTORY
27:17 The Factory held its fifth annual youth football camp at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga.
Rob Deloach, one of the head trainers at The Factory, has a saying about his form of training, “It ain’t for everybody.” However, Sunday afternoon was an exception. Kids of all ages showed up to the free football camp and received training for several division athletes such as the University of Georgia’s (UGA) defensive linemen Warren Brinson, Florida State’s linebacker Kalen Deloach, Duke defensive linemen Terry Simmons Jr, and many more.
ALL-AMERICAN FOOTBALL CAMP
In Hilton Head (S.C.), the 12th annual All-American Football Camp brought back four NFL players and 13 division athletes to help coach more than 200 kids. The camp ran all-weekend at Hilton Head Island High School.
“It was great,” BJ Payne, the director of the All-American Football Camp and head football coach at Hilton Head Island High School, said. “The guys keep coming back. They really enjoy doing the camp here, and working with the kids, and seeing them advance.”
DARRIS SMITH YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP
Saturday morning, UGA linebacker Darris Smith returned to his hometown, and hit the field at Appling County High School for his inaugural youth football camp. Approximately 70 kids between the ages of 4 and 15 showed to the free camp.
“I know we never had anybody comeback and have something for the kids, so I wanted to be the first,” Smith said. “No matter where you come from, you can do anything.”