Three Calvary Day athletes sign letters of intent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friends, family, and classmates looked on as three Calvary Day athletes made their dreams come true by signing letters of intent to play sports in college.

Dakari Johnson-Thompson is the newest football signee for United States Coast Guard Academy, while Alex Encarnacion signed to play men’s soccer at Newberry College and Mychael Fruits signed to play women’s soccer at North Georgia.

“It’s a big moment, just a lot of hard thinking and a lot of hard work,” Johnson-Thompson explained. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I’m glad to finally have it happen.”

Encarnacion, who is described by his coaches as an incredibly dedicated person, saw his hard work pay off Wednesday afternoon when he put pen to paper.

“So much excitement, I can’t even control myself. I don’t even know what to do,” the senior soccer star said with a smile. “I just love playing soccer so much and this means everything to me.”

Fruits, who has family near North Georgia, is excited about the opportunity to stay in-state and attend a place that feels like home. Check out her thoughts on spring signing day in the video below.