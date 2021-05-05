Three athletes sign letters at Savannah Christian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Christian Prep held its last signing day for the 2021 class on Wednesday afternoon, as three athletes made their college decisions official.



Golfer Jack Floyd signed with Shorter University in Rome, Georgia. Floyd said that the game of golf has taught him plenty of life lessons.



“It teaches you patience, it teaches you that you’ve just got to shake off the bad and focus on the good,” Floyd said. “Its really been one of the biggest impacts on my life: learning lessons, meeting people, its taught me more than just the sport. Its taught me about business and so many things. And all the people I’ve met through the game have been huge.”



Baseball senior Nikolaus Laing committed to Presbyterian College in South Carolina. Before he can join the Division I ranks, Laing and his Savannah Christian teammates have some unfinished business; they are slated to play in the third round of the GHSA A-Private playoffs Monday and Tuesday.



Laing says that Raider baseball crowds give his team a boost.



“It’s an amazing atmosphere here. There’s not many places you get atmospheres like that for baseball games. Baseball is a really big deal here.”



Finally, Parker All will be attending Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia for basketball. All thanked his teammates for helping him get to this point in his life.



“They played a big part,” All said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do. They always hype me up. If I’m having a bad game, they keep my spirits up so I could come back during the game and do good stuff.”



WSAV selected All for the first team of its 2021 3Deep All-Stars.