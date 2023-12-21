SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell, 2-1, to the Orlando Solar Bears on Dec. 21 at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah gave up a goal in the third period with the score tied at 1 and was unable to get the equalizer and force overtime.

With a win, the Ghost Pirates could have been tied with the Solar Bears at 22 points in the standings, which would have tied them for ninth place in the conference. Now, they drop to 10th place behind the Florida Everblades.

Savannah looks to get back in the win column on Dec. 22 with a win against the Florida Everblades. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.