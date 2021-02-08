“They remember that smile:” Slain football star Richards left lasting impact on those who knew him best

“If the ball was in Jerel’s hands at the end of the game, it was ours to win,” said former Bible Baptist football head coach Kenny Conroy.

The grass behind Bible Baptist Church is a shade of brown, with no yard lines or end zones to speak of. There’s no hint remaining of how thoroughly Jerel Arkeem Richards once dominated that field.



“He was very creative, had tons of moves and had speed and strength,” Conroy said.



“Boy, he was probably the best athlete, most well-rounded athlete, that came out of Bible Baptist,” said former WSAV sports director Ken Slats.

After Richards died in a shooting early Friday morning in Savannah at age 28, those who knew him best are still struggling for answers.



“It was a shock, of course,” Conroy said. “You never really realize that a life can be taken away at so young of an age.

Richards was a stellar two-sport athlete at the now-closed Bible Baptist High School.

His highlights appeared on our station most Friday nights from 2008 to 2010.



“You always knew when you want to Bible Baptist, you would get away in five or 10 minutes with highlights and you knew you would get highlights of Jerel Richards,” Slats said. “He was that good and electric of a player.”

But even those who knew his athletic prowess say there’s something else that they would rather people remember him by.













All pictures are courtesy of Sydni Kyle

“He was very loving to little ones,” said Sydni Kyle, the wife of former Bible Baptist headmaster Steven Kyle. “My own daughters absolutely adored him and would fight you if you tried to tell them he was not their brother.”

To see Richards without his football helmet is to see his true legacy.

“Everyone who has seen them has made the comment that that is the smile they remember,” Kyle said. “That great, big old smile”

Richards leaves behind a wife and two young children.

His family and friends are organizing a GoFundMe for his funeral services.