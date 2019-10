HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) - Markel Johnson has been a 'big-game player' from the moment he earned a starting spot on the Liberty County High School football team.

As a sophomore, Johnson picked off a Statesboro pass and returned it for a game-winning touchdown. Just three weeks ago, on live television, Johnson scored four touchdowns and came up with another clutch interception to seal a 31-23 win over Richmond Hill.