SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The legend of Flau’jae Johnson got its first chapter in a basketball gym on East Charlton Street at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club.

“I used to play with the boys and I used to beat them and they couldn’t beat me,” Flau’jae said. ” They were mad. That’s when I knew that I was a little bit above average. I was six or seven and I was in here hooping against them. I was keeping up and I was killing it.”

More than a decade of killing it later, Flau’jae is one of the best freshmen in the country for the incoming college class of 2022. She’s committed to LSU after a sterling career at Sprayberry High School near Atlanta.

“She just became a McDonald All-American,” said Kia Brooks, Flau’jae’s mom and manager. “She’s won Jordan Brand Classic MVPs, she won Slam Classic MVP. And she’s playing against girls that are ranked number two, number three, number four, in the world.”

Basketball hardly encompasses half of Flau’jae’s talent’s, though. She’s also an accomplished rap artist that has performed multiple times at Enmarket Arena and is signed to Jay-Z’s record label.

Her talent came to the forefront at a memorial birthday party for her deceased father Jason Johnson, better known by his hip-hop name “Camouflage,” who was murdered in 2003 before Flau’jae was born.

Kia allowed Flau’jae to perform a rap at the party in honor of her dad, which subsequently went viral on YouTube.

“People started calling like ‘Does she do birthday parties? Does she do this or that?’ And I said ‘yeah, I guess she does,'” Brooks said.

These days, people are as likely to know Flau’jae the rapper as they are Flau’jae the basketball player, especially after she appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2018.

“They just wanted me to come tell my story and I just wanted to represent for my city, represent for my father,” Flau’jae said. “It was a really big deal for me to get that Golden Buzzer, that stamp of approval from Simon Cowell.”

With that America’s Got Talent appearance came thousands of fans, many of them young kids in Savannah. Several of them greeted Flau’jae as she walked into the Boys & Girls Club by yelling “It’s a situation!,” the title of her latest four-pack mix series.

Flau’jae loves Savannah right back.

“You know, Savannah made me. It made me tough, it made me a dog, it made me work hard and it made me want to go be something for myself. There’s no Flau’jae without Savannah and I say it every chance I get.”

“My daughter wouldn’t be the person she is without the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. You never forget. We’re not those type of people. Wherever we started is where we’re going to finish,” Brooks said.

The finish line is a long way off, though, and there’s history to make first.

“By the time I graduate college, I obviously want to have a national championship and be on the billboard chart at the same time,” Flau’jae said.