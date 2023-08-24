SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A historic day at The Habersham School. On Aug. 24, Habersham played its first home volleyball game on its own home floor.

Other sports also benefited. Along with the gym, which went through about $100,000 dollars of rebranding and renovations. There is a weight room, locker room, a practice court on the upstairs level, concession stands and athletics offices…

The Habersham also has a new baseball field and a soccer field, which was the old Bible Baptist football field. So it’s ready to go and has a press box.

Before use of the new facilities, many of the teams trained at the Jenkins Athletic Center. The commute was about 30 to 40 minutes, according to Director of Marketing and Development Chaston Hart.

Habersham entered into a long-term lease with Bible Baptist for the use of their facilities.