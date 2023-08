The Habersham School played their first volleyball match in their new Patriot Athletic Center, but would fall in five sets against First Baptist Christian Academy (FBCA), 3-2.

SETS

Habersham, 25-22

FBCA, 25-19

Habersham, 25-17

FBCA, 25-22

FBCA, 15-6

Statistics for Habersham

Brownette Olson 10 kills

Myla Shippy 15 kills

Kambria Settlemyer six aces and six kills

Lucy Kelly 34 assists.

Habersham drops to 8-7 this season, meanwhile FBCA improves 7-1.