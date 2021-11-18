The FINAL Countdown (For the 2021 football season)

(WSAV) – It’s not goodbye. It’s see you later.
In what will be the final Thursday Blitz Countdown of the year, our crew is in the studio one last time to bring you extensive playoff football coverage!
First, we recap three notable playoff games from last weekend and tell you what schools impressed us most. Then, we talk about a few of our favorite memories from the 2021 football season. Finally, we hand out performance of the week award and take a look at our Top 5 playoff matchups for this upcoming Friday night.
Here is this week’s rundown:
- Recap three games from last week (Savannah Country Day over Stratford Academy, Hilton Head Christian over Pee Dee Academy, and Southeast Bulloch over Long County)
- Favorite memories from the 2021 football season
- Athlete of the Week story on the Thomas Heyward senior class
- Performances of the Week (Liberty County running back Marques Johnson, Benedictine’s entire defensive unit, and Beaufort running back Amariee Morris)
- Top 5 playoff games to watch this weekend (Wesleyan at Calvary Day, Jeff Davis at Rabun County, Schley County at Metter, Thomas Heyward vs. Lee Academy, and Hilton Head Christian vs. Williamsburg Academy)