SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local coach and trainer Rob Deloach and “27:17 The Factory” are set to hold their annual 5 Star Football Camp on May 21 at noon.

27:17 The Factory is a workout program Deloach designed to help local athletes reach their full potential. Each year, The Factory’s training program sells out and unfortunately, they have to turn a few hopeful kids down.

Therefore, their solution is to host the 5 Star Football for free each summer. At the camp, children get training from current division-one athletes such as the University of Georgia’s Warren Brinson, Florida State’s Kalen Deloach, NC State’s Jakeen Harris and many more.

“It’s very vital because now these kids get to see kids that played on these same parks and fields have these opportunities to go play college ball, and they see those dreams become real,” Deloach said. “[So] they get to shake hands, take pictures, and be big brothers to these young kids.”

Deloach encourages kids to sign up promptly since they only have 30 more spots left.