‘The Factory’ hosts free football camp for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Factory is an exclusive Savannah gym that helps high school athletes get prepared for the collegiate level. The gym, run by Rob DeLoach and Sam Carter, often goes by the slogan ‘The Factory: It ain’t for everybody.’

But, for one memorable day, it was for everybody. Sunday afternoon, hundreds of kids ages 6-14 were coached up by past and present members of ‘The Factory’ during a free football camp at Floyd E. Morris Field in Savannah.

“I want to go out there and teach them what I know so they can have success on the field and off the field,” former Islands High School star and current Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach explained. “This is a great opportunity to show them they can still do it. There’s people here who have [gone to college for football] and all you have to do is ask questions.”

Starting my day with an awesome story!



‘The Factory’ is hosting hundreds of kids ages 6-14 for a FREE football skills camp@rob_deloach has assembled some of the best past and present Savannah’s football stars to serve as coaches pic.twitter.com/UACE2bxVu5 — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) May 16, 2021

Most of the coaches at Sunday’s camp were either high school stars or college football players at places like Georgia, Florida State, Savannah State, Georgia State, and Stetson.

“I am totally amazed. This is what it’s all about — giving back to the community and having young kids come out,” organizer Rob DeLoach said. “This blessing is, all the [coaches] you see behind me played here. It’s their opportunity to come back and give back to these young ones.”

All the campers were separated into position groups and paired with coaches who play a similar position in high school or college.

“It’s a blessing to come out here,” Langston Lewis, a rising senior and wide receiver at Islands High School added. “Work with these guys and work with the young guys.”

In the video above, WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you a recap from Floyd E. Morris Field.