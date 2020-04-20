The Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars updates, picks and more

(WSAV) – The 2020 NFL Draft is fast approaching and WSAV is proud to be a broadcast affiliate and your home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This page will have daily updates on everything Jaguars as the team prepares for Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft.
2 PM: Tensions grow between star pass rusher and management
Jaguars’ star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who requested a trade back in March, took to Twitter to express his frustration over not being dealt yet. A senior member of Jacksonville’s management team decided to respond.
Monday afternoon, Co-Owner and Senior Vice President of Football and Technology Tony Khan went back-and-forth with Ngakoue over his status with the team and the possibility of a trade.
The controversy dates back to early March. Ngakoue tweeted that he no longer wanted to play for the Jaguars. A few weeks later, the team placed a franchise tag on him — barring him from testing the waters of free agency.
