The Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars updates, picks and more

(WSAV) – The 2020 NFL Draft is fast approaching. This page will have daily updates on everything Jaguars as the team prepares for Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.

MONDAY

Monday's stream will break down picks 21-32 and can be found on our NFL Draft page at 3 p.m.

Here’s a look at the round-by-round picks for Jacksonville this year:

2 PM: Tensions grow between star pass rusher and management

Jaguars’ star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who requested a trade back in March, took to Twitter to express his frustration over not being dealt yet. A senior member of Jacksonville’s management team decided to respond.

Monday afternoon, Co-Owner and Senior Vice President of Football and Technology Tony Khan went back-and-forth with Ngakoue over his status with the team and the possibility of a trade.

Not often you see this. The tension between the Jags' Yannick Ngakoue and management over his trade request is very much in the public now.@YannickNgakoue and Jags Co-Owner @TonyKhan going at it on Twitter pic.twitter.com/eG6gejVaqX — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) April 20, 2020

The controversy dates back to early March. Ngakoue tweeted that he no longer wanted to play for the Jaguars. A few weeks later, the team placed a franchise tag on him — barring him from testing the waters of free agency.

