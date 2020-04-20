The Draft: Atlanta Falcons updates, draft picks and more

(WSAV) – The 2020 NFL Draft is fast approaching and WSAV is proud to be your home for everything Atlanta Falcons. This page will have daily updates on the Falcons mindset headed into the draft, plus updates on the Falcons selections and what type of impact theses players could make for the team in the 2020-21 season.

Monday:

Nexstar Nation will provide daily livestreams and a four-hour special Thursday on the first round of the draft. Monday’s stream will break down picks 21-32 and can be found on wsav.com/nfldraft at 3 p.m.

Here are the round-by-round picks for Atlanta in this year’s draft:



Here's what is on deck for the 2020 #NFLDraft 👇 pic.twitter.com/X6o1jU16nf — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 18, 2020

Download the WSAV app and sign up for sports alerts to make sure you are notified when we go live!