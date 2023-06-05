SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday evening, hundreds of people came to the Johnny Mercer Theatre for this year’s Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards ceremony. The list of winners for each category is below.
Special guest Sony Michel, a former Georgia Bulldog and two-time super bowl champion, made an appearance at this year’s awards ceremony. Michel’s advice to this years athletes, do not lose sight of their dreams.
“I just hope they take away that they just keep competing and keep the main thing the main thing,” Michel said. “Chase your dream, no matter how big or small it is.”
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Baseball – Ely Brown
Girls Basketball – Hannah Cail
Boys Basketball – Zyere Edwards
Girls Cross Country – Margaret Wade
Boys Cross Country – Memphis Rich
Flag Football – Hayden Aliotta
Defensive Football – Elijah Griffin
Offensive Football – Luke Kromenhoek
Girls Golf – Mary Miller
Boys Golf – Hamp Threlkeld
Boys Lacrosse – Riley Wilson
Girls Soccer – Kayla Jackson
Boys Soccer – Ryan Fabrizio
Softball – Bailey Kendziorski
Girls Swimming and Diving – Gaby Van Brunt
Boys Swimming and Diving – Caden Cahill
Girls Tennis – Halee Harper
Boys Tennis – Ethan Thurmon
Girls Track & Field – Jadyn Singleton
Boys Track & Field – Jamari McIvory
Girls Volleyball – Veronica Sierzant
Girls Wrestling – Mia Bernacki
Boys Wrestling – Ashton Anderson
OTHERS
School Spirit – St. Vincent’s Academy
Most Outstanding Football Player of the Year – Za’Quan Bryan
Girls Most Versatile Athlete of the Year – Caroline Ryan
Boys Most Versatile Athlete of the Year – Tanner Ennis
Courage Award – Lamont Mitchell
Girls Coach of the Year – Jackie Hamilton
Boys Coach of the Year – Mel Abrams
Girls Athlete of the Year – Veronica Sierzant
Boys Athlete of the Year – Jake Merklinger
Girls Team of the Year – Savannah Art Academy Cross Country
Boys Team of the Year – Benedictine Military School Football