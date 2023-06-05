SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday evening, hundreds of people came to the Johnny Mercer Theatre for this year’s Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards ceremony. The list of winners for each category is below.

Special guest Sony Michel, a former Georgia Bulldog and two-time super bowl champion, made an appearance at this year’s awards ceremony. Michel’s advice to this years athletes, do not lose sight of their dreams.

“I just hope they take away that they just keep competing and keep the main thing the main thing,” Michel said. “Chase your dream, no matter how big or small it is.”

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Baseball – Ely Brown

Girls Basketball – Hannah Cail

Boys Basketball – Zyere Edwards

Girls Cross Country – Margaret Wade

Boys Cross Country – Memphis Rich

Flag Football – Hayden Aliotta

Defensive Football – Elijah Griffin

Offensive Football – Luke Kromenhoek

Girls Golf – Mary Miller

Boys Golf – Hamp Threlkeld

Boys Lacrosse – Riley Wilson

Girls Soccer – Kayla Jackson

Boys Soccer – Ryan Fabrizio

Softball – Bailey Kendziorski

Girls Swimming and Diving – Gaby Van Brunt

Boys Swimming and Diving – Caden Cahill

Girls Tennis – Halee Harper

Boys Tennis – Ethan Thurmon

Girls Track & Field – Jadyn Singleton

Boys Track & Field – Jamari McIvory

Girls Volleyball – Veronica Sierzant

Girls Wrestling – Mia Bernacki

Boys Wrestling – Ashton Anderson

OTHERS

School Spirit – St. Vincent’s Academy

Most Outstanding Football Player of the Year – Za’Quan Bryan

Girls Most Versatile Athlete of the Year – Caroline Ryan

Boys Most Versatile Athlete of the Year – Tanner Ennis

Courage Award – Lamont Mitchell

Girls Coach of the Year – Jackie Hamilton

Boys Coach of the Year – Mel Abrams

Girls Athlete of the Year – Veronica Sierzant

Boys Athlete of the Year – Jake Merklinger

Girls Team of the Year – Savannah Art Academy Cross Country

Boys Team of the Year – Benedictine Military School Football