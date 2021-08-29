The Citadel captain and Savannah native Javonte Middleton arrested on domestic violence charge

CHARLESTON, S.c. (WSAV) – Former Jenkins football star and current The Citadel cornerback Javonte Middleton was arrested on a third-degree domestic violence charge by Citadel public safety.



First report of the arrest came from The Post and Courier and was then confirmed by WSAV.



Middleton’s arrest occurred Saturday night. Court records show that he participated in a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Sunday, after which the court issued a surety bond of $5,237. As a condition of the bond, Middleton is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim or any members of the victim’s family.



Third-degree domestic violence occurs when someone injures or threatens to injure a member of his or her household. Anyone convicted of third-degree domestic violence under South Carolina law can be sentenced to up to 90 days in jail and face potential fines that range from $1000 to $2500.



The Citadel’s Office of Communication and Marketing confirmed the arrest in a statement first issued to The Post and Courier.



“The Citadel Department of Public Safety executed an arrest warrant for domestic violence, third degree, against Cadet Javonte Middleton on Saturday, August 28 on campus. Cadet Middleton is a senior from Savannah, Georgia and is a member of the football team.”



Middleton, a senior, is a captain on the Bulldogs’ football team. Prior to attending The Citadel, he was a standout athlete at Jenkins High School in Savannah. He was a four-year starter for the Warriors and led them to a state quarterfinals appearance.



This is an unfolding story and will be updated as we get more information.